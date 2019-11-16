ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus increased their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 111,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

