On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded On Deck Capital from an underweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. On Deck Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

On Deck Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,689. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $311.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.93.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 315,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 48.0% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

