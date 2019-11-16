Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.70. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 7,100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

