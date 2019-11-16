Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.75 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

OPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,645. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 397,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,656,000 after buying an additional 367,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 220,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

