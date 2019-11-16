Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ODT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,896. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 14,075,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,422,000 after acquiring an additional 989,231 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,363,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384,615 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,315,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,042,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after acquiring an additional 672,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 615,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

