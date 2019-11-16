Oddo Bhf Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Oddo Bhf reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $227.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Autoliv from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.31.

Shares of ALV traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 227,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth $870,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 34,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

