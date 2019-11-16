Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 136.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Associated Banc by 71.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,704.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,481 shares of company stock worth $957,106. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.60. 954,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

