Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 56.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of GATX by 455.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

GATX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $80.67. 102,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. GATX Co. has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 2,134 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $162,055.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

