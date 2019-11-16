Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in SLM by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SLM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 176,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point downgraded SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of SLM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 3,479,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,032. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

