Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $41.00 price objective on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 511,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

