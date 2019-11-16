Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 368,237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,591,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after buying an additional 11,588,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryanair by 21.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,971 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,198,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,715,000 after purchasing an additional 594,607 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 25.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 603,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ryanair by 33.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,288,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,781,000 after purchasing an additional 569,880 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.01. 243,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,454. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $86.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryanair from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

