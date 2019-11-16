Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 480 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 112,284 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,050,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,645.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,376 shares of company stock valued at $10,653,546. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The company had a trading volume of 236,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,262. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.84.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

