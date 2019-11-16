Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 4,572 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Healthequity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.80. 412,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.50. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $246,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $717,320. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

