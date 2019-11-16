Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.20, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45.

About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial customers in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

