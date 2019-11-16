Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NTIC opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.