Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $3.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,413. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 40.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,798.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.