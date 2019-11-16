Northcoast Research Weighs in on Ferro Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Ferro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FOE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

FOE opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferro has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.0% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 22.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,305.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

