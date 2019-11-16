NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $432,118.00 and approximately $7,957.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001036 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 606,417,594 coins and its circulating supply is 506,417,594 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

