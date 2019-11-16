Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,160,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 40,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,116 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 28,210,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,929,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

