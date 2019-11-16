Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 10,208,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,298. Noble Energy has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 123,097 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter worth $651,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 524.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

