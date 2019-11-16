Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Shares Down 3.3%

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NCLTF)’s share price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54.

Nitori Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCLTF)

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and retails furniture and interior products in Japan and internationally. Its products include chests of drawers, storage chests, lowboards, sideboards, kitchen cabinets, home electrical appliance stands, and beds. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products.

