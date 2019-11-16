Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the footwear maker on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

NKE opened at $93.04 on Friday. Nike has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.