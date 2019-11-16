NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 1,226,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.08. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

