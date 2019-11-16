Newmark Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 890,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,091. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

