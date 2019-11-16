New West Energy Services (CVE:NWE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

New West Energy Services Inc. (CVE:NWE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $658,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.49, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

New West Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:NWE)

New West Energy Services Inc, an integrated oil and gas services company, provides drilling waste management and environmental services to the oil and gas inductry in Canada. It operates in two segments, Vacuum Truck and Fluid Transportation Services, and Environmental Services. The company offers drilling waste management planning, testing, treatment, and disposal services; equipment hauling and trucking services; oilfield equipment fabrication and rental services; and a cradle to grave waste tracking application to produce formatted reports.

