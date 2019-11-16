New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.17.

NGD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signition LP increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

