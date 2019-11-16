New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 30th total of 131,800 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

