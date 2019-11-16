New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Stock Price Down 11.2% Following Weak Earnings

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.21, approximately 3,442,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,779,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NBEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,504,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,874,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in New Age Beverages by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in New Age Beverages by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

