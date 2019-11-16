Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Trading Down 3.1%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30, 145 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33.

Neste Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTOIF)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

