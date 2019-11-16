NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Up 26.4% in October

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,995 shares of company stock valued at $386,473. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 245,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.57. 573,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $418.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.67.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

