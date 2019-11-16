Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. 50,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

