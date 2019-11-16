nDEX (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $9,005.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, nDEX has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a market cap of $9,005.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00238144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.01446622 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00145917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About nDEX

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.