Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE NAV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.35. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Navistar International by 101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

