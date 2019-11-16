National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -2.80

News articles about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NSEC stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. National Security Group has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Fred Clark, Jr. purchased 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,300 shares of company stock worth $101,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

