National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Sells $111,746.04 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Barbara Mowry sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $111,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,642.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Get National Research alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.