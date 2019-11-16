Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $1,382.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,548.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.03127548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00641623 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, WEX, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.