Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MYO. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Myomo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MYO opened at $0.51 on Friday. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

