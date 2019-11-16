Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MBIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 328,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.05. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 94.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 57.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

