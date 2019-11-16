Mustang Bio Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.05. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

