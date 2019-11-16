MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.09. 2,256,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,747. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

