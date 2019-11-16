MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 1,590 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.63.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,253. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.39. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,362.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,768 shares of company stock valued at $53,015,761. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

