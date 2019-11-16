MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,084 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,516 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

NYSE BUD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.65. 734,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,819. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $102.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

