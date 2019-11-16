MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.73%.

In related news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 653,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,325 and sold 16,887,858 shares valued at $589,315,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

