MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 49.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after buying an additional 3,845,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after buying an additional 290,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after buying an additional 290,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 1,087,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,263. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.23. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CXO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.