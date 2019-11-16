MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.22 and its 200-day moving average is $205.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $139.64 and a 52 week high of $245.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,900.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,019.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,731 shares of company stock worth $35,088,724. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.89.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

