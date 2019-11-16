MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Director Sells $1,235,697.36 in Stock

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Director Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 81,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,235,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,101.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lewis Craig Ketchum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Lewis Craig Ketchum sold 18,328 shares of MRC Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $276,386.24.

MRC Global stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. MRC Global Inc has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. MRC Global had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,496,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 632,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $10,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 618.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 363,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $3,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered MRC Global from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

