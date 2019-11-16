MovieBloc Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $16.45 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00237340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.14 or 0.01452726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034703 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00143676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,796,659,185 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

