Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Ben Thompson Buys 46 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($8.30) per share, with a total value of £292.10 ($381.68).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 645.90 ($8.44). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 579.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 583.40. The company has a market capitalization of $321.55 million and a PE ratio of 24.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

