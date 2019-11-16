Morgan Stanley Upgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Equal

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 202,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,580. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO Jeff Dyke sold 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $109,606.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,607. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

