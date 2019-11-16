Morgan Stanley Sells 14,144 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGS. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Natural Gas Services Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE NGS opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 million, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

